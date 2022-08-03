The devastation caused by flood waters in eastern Kentucky serves as a stark reminder of just how important emergency preparedness is for any locality, particularly ones that lie low or next to rivers.
While it has been 44 years since the Kentucky River reached the high water mark of 48.47 feet in Frankfort, it is important for everyone living within the floodplain to be aware of river levels and know what to do if they start spilling over the banks.
Tom Russell, the director of the Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, said that there are several ways to keep track of what the river is doing and make plans for what to do in the event of a natural disaster.
"Everybody who lives here, that has been on the river, they know when their property floods," Russell said in an interview with The State Journal. "The [United States Geological Service] has a flood inundation mapper that you can get on. It has a lot of our data on it, and it shows the water level every six inches."
Russell said by using the tool, homeowners can see how high the river would have to get to reach their property. He also noted that that the Ready Frankfort App is another tool that residents of Frankfort and Franklin County can use to stay informed.
"The Ready Frankfort app has a thing on there that helps people make emergency plans," he said. "Whether its a flood plan, evacuations plan, where to meet up. It just walks you through the steps of what you need to have as far as all that goes. The [Office of Emergency Management's] emergency response plan has evacuation routes and things of that nature."
Russell mentioned that one of the good things about central Kentucky is that there is typically a lot of advance warning of floods.
"Generally a flood will not sneak up on us," he said. "31 feet is the official flood stage here and generally [the river starts] at about 7 feet, so you've got about 10 days, eight days maybe to worry about the water and where it is going to go and we always push that stuff out."
While the Kentucky River moves at a more leisurely pace, smaller bodies such as Elkhorn Creek and Benson Creek are prone to flash floods. Russell noted that there is a certain amount of accepted risk living close to rivers and creeks and getting information out to the public is key to disaster management.
"We deal with all the same low water flooding situations that I am sure every place does when it rains an inch and hour or two inches in an hour," he said. "It is just one of those things when you live on the river and live on the creek, you understand what could happen and what is going to happen. When the National Weather Service starts pushing out that there is a potential [for flooding], we start pushing it out also."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.