The devastation caused by flood waters in eastern Kentucky serves as a stark reminder of just how important emergency preparedness is for any locality, particularly ones that lie low or next to rivers. 

While it has been 44 years since the Kentucky River reached the high water mark of 48.47 feet in Frankfort, it is important for everyone living within the floodplain to be aware of river levels and know what to do if they start spilling over the banks. 

Tom Russell

Tom Russell
1978 flood aerial shot

This aerial shot of Frankfort was taken on Dec. 12, 1978, after the Kentucky River crested at 48.47 feet and burst its banks. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription