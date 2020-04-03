A bill that would require local guidelines for police vehicle pursuits, stemming from a fatal one in Anderson County, could be passed into law April 13, when the legislature returns to consider gubernatorial vetoes.
House Bill 298 would require all Kentucky law enforcement agencies to establish and enforce policies for vehicle pursuits by the beginning of 2021. It also would require that all officers receive four hours of education on “vehicle emergency operations” every other year.
The bill was sparked by the death of Jill Hurst, who was leaving an Anderson County High School football game on Sept. 6 when the vehicle she was in was struck in an intersection by a man fleeing a police pursuit.
Jill, 18, was thrown from the car. “We got to see her, and she did not resemble anything of our daughter,” Christy Hurst, Jill’s mother, said in an interview with The State Journal. “She was unrecognizable.”
“We heard that there wasn’t much for police officers to follow as far as police chases,” she said, so they contacted their state representative, James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, “to try and prevent something like this from happening again.”
She and her husband, Jerry, called Tipton “phenomenal,” and she said, “He’s been very helpful for us … any questions we have we can text him and he gets right back with us.”
Tipton told the committee, “This is not a subject that was on my mind last summer, but as circumstances happen, we had a tragedy in the district where I represent, in Anderson County.”
He said he found that Jill was part of a cluster of seven fatalities from Kentucky police pursuits over a five-day period; three were in Lexington and three were in Paducah.
“National statistics say we lose one person per day killed in the United States in accidents of this nature,” Tipton said, adding that the top cause of death among law enforcement officers is vehicle-related, indicating that guidelines could also help protect officers’ lives.
“This legislation would direct that all law enforcement agencies, before January 1, 2021, have a policy in place,” said Tipton. “It does not tell them what their policy must be, but it gives guidelines on the areas that we ask their policy to cover,” such as criteria for the initiation and termination of pursuits.
Jerry Hurst said: “There should be a protocol. I’m a veteran and I know that it in a time of war there’s protocol that I have to follow. And even though there is death, destruction and mayhem going around you, there is still a protocol that I have to follow. Otherwise, I’ll be brought up on war crimes.”
The bill would require agencies to file their policies with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, and keep a record of each officer who has completed training, creating a paper trail that can be followed to find where mistakes were made so that parties at fault can be held accountable.
To make it to the law books, the bill would have to pass the Senate and go back to the House to approve changes made in the Senate. Then it would to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature or veto.
House Speaker David Osborne said when the legislature met April 1 to deal with the state budget that it would pass several bills April 13, but the number would be limited, partly because of the cumbersome remote-voting procedure that the House is following due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final section of the bill names its Section 1 “Jill’s law.”
“Jill would be thrilled this is a nonpartisan bill,” Christy Hurst said. “Most importantly, she would be so happy that our elected officials came together united in this decision.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.