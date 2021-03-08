After several members of the community poured in support for saving the Broadway Bridge at the Frankfort City Commission’s last meeting, a recent finding on the city’s ability to secure the proper insurance for taking it over in its current state could prevent that from even being a consideration.
Interim City Manager Tom Russell said that he had gone over the possibilities with the city’s insurance provider, Chenault and Hoge partner Susan Coblin. Coblin has yet to find any way the city could insure the bridge.
“As thorough as she has been, we are having an extremely difficult time finding insurance,” Russell said. “If we were to accept the bridge from the state right now, we do not have a way to protect ourselves or the bridge with insurance as far as she’s been able to figure out.”
Russell said that he had received a document from the bridge preservation advocacy group Workin’ Bridges about an example that had worked in Pennsylvania with their transportation cabinet, but said that he had yet to fully review it.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson added that the state, which currently owns the bridge, has given the city an extension on when it will have to decide whether or not it can take ownership. If the city or no other organization opts to take it over, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has indicated that it will demolish the bridge. If an entity takes it over, the state has offered $600,000.
Wilkerson, who has advocated for finding a way to save the historic bridge, said that he believes the city has two options: to rehabilitate the existing bridge that runs alongside a larger railroad bridge or to rebuild a new one in its place. He even forwarded the possibility of KYTC continuing to be involved.
“At the very least, we have an opportunity to put some type of transit from one side of the river to another,” Wilkerson said. “If we’re looking at rehabbing, I think we have to look at if there’s an option for the state to maintain ownership of that. They probably have liability protections that we don’t have. We also need to look at the workforce development program side of this. Can we put together a program in a short period of time to rehab the bridge? We have to explore that before we give up.”
Commissioner Kyle Thompson said he was open to different options, but indicated that if the city could not get insurance for it then saving the bridge would be a non-starter.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said she would be in favor of letting the state demolish what’s there, and then setting aside funds to build a new bridge.
“If we can’t find insurance, then this is telling us what we need to do,” Waldridge said. “I think the way to do it is to let the state take care of what we need to take care of, then set money aside for an account to maybe reconstruct a new bridge.”
New cost estimates for the bridge’s replacement or rehabilitation were also presented, with additional figures added for the bridge’s engineering and contingencies as well as maintenance and preservation. The figures do not yet include insurance estimates.
The highest-cost rehabilitation option ended up totalling nearly $4.9 million, with the lowest cost rehabilitation option coming in at just over $4.3 million. Workin’ Bridges Estimate was $4.817 million.
A completely new pedestrian bridge with no “special features” would cost nearly $2.8 million.
Other Business
• After a period of silence on the development of Parcels B and C, the commission got a brief update on a proposed development agreement between the city and developers Marty Johnson and CRM Companies.
City Attorney Laura Ross said that a development agreement for the commission’s approval would be forthcoming.
“We are ironing out a few last details,” Ross said. “… We should have the development agreement hopefully within the next few weeks.”
• The City Commission also approved a request from Chris Schimmoeller, who has been an active member of the community through environmental advocacy and the organization Envision Franklin County, to create a joint city/county task force to deal with the rise of invasive species in the area. Schimmoeller is the coordinator for the Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP), which held an event to remove invasives in Dolly Graham Park last year.
• The commission also heard an update from Amanda Golden of the firm Designing Local on the final recommendations from the city’s Arts Master Plan.
Golden said that after speaking with 45 community stakeholders, she developed a more than 100-page report that included recommendations for the city to develop a creativity and culture department as well as hire someone to lead those efforts.
She said that Frankfort should strive to be known as the public art capital of Kentucky.
“I believe that the more creative we are the more prosperous we’ll be as a city,” Wilkerson said.” When you get a bunch of creative people together sparks will fly and good things will happen.”
May asked particularly about schools and the potential involvement of Kentucky State University in any city arts initiative.
Golden said that she had looked into that, and recommended that the city give a spot to KSU on a potential commission for culture and creativity.
• The commission heard a presentation from Focus on Race Relations founder Ed Powe about the state of race relations in the country, and how the nationwide reckoning with race might apply to local places like Frankfort
The commission ended with a brief closed session to consider acquiring property adjacent to Fort Hill at Leslie W. Morris Park. It went back into open session after about four minutes and quickly voted to adjourn.
