Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Frankfort on March 11 from noon until 4 p.m. This event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," said Bobbie Apollos, manager of the Frankfort Tractor Supply store. "From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us to let your pet find its treat of choice."

