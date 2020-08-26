For once in his almost 40-year career of public service to the city of Frankfort and Franklin County, new interim City Manager Tom Russell said that he wasn’t of much use to his coworkers.
“For the first several days, I was probably the most useless person over there,” Russell joked. “For the simple fact that I needed to learn the ins-and-outs of every project.”
Russell said that now, two weeks into his tenure leading daily operations at City Hall, he’s chomping at the bit to start effecting change and push those projects forward.
The interim city manager, who was appointed on Aug. 13 after the controversial firing of Keith Parker, said that he started working for the city at the Frankfort Fire Department in 1980. Russell served in the fire department for 27 years total. As a sergeant he started the department’s technical response team and was in charge of the hazmat team as well.
For 12 years, Russell has been working for the city-county Office of Emergency Management. In the last seven years, he’s led the office as its director.
Though City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge voted against his appointment and, later, his $130,000 annual salary, all city officials, Waldridge included, lauded Russell’s work as emergency management director at the Aug. 13 meeting at which he was appointed.
“I’ve never been more impressed with an employee that I’ve dealt with in my entire career thus far,” Commissioner Eric Whisman said at that meeting. “(Because of) his professionalism, his ability to work seamlessly with all parties without ego, without any self-interest, I think there is no better person for this position.”
And at the commission’s first meeting with Russell at the helm of the city this week, it became clear that he’s got plenty to work on in the coming months.
“The commission has decided on projects that they want done,” Russell said. “My goal is to make those projects happen. To expedite those, to keep them moving forward, and not have a delay in services just because we’ve changed city managers.”
Among the projects that Russell mentioned needing to get up to speed on was the long-discussed development of Parcels B and C, as well as the city’s proposed new TIF Development District, in downtown Frankfort. He also emphasized getting work done soon on Fort Hill, Capitol View Park and Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort.
“We’re gonna go,” Russell said. “I am not one to sit back and have something on my plate and look at it for several days with no movement.”
The city is waiting on a federal grant that could total around $250,000 to help renovate Dolly Graham Park.
“Dolly Graham is an issue because we’re obviously waiting on federal funds … but there are some things that we can do that won’t jeopardize the funding,” Russell said. “I fully intend to do the things that we can do — to fix that park up, spruce it up, put some lighting up there.”
At Fort Hill, Russell said he was gearing up to put split-rail fencing around a few of the historic sites, which the commission OK’d on Monday.
At Capitol View Park, he mentioned the remodeling of facilities there — namely working on a sewer project, getting the soccer fields ready to go by the beginning of the season, and probably removing a dilapidated trailer on the grounds.
Russell emphasized that in working through these projects, he’s leaned heavily on city staff to get him up to speed and has built on existing mutual trust with them. He said he's had great support from staff and officials thus far.
“I will say that if I was hand-picking staff, I would hand-pick every one of those people," Russell said. "We will make a difference, and we will keep the public safe."
When asked if he would apply to be the permanent city manager once that search process begins, Russell laughed.
“I’m going to do the best job that I can do and be positive and push things forward — to make things happen and make things right,” he said. “Whatever happens at the end happens at the end.”
