After a lengthy debate Monday, the Frankfort City Commission set interim City Manager Tom Russell's salary at $130,000 annually.

Commissioner Scott Tippett made the motion, which was approved in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge opposed.

Russell, who also serves as the city and county emergency management director, was selected as interim manager earlier this month after the firing of Keith Parker.

In addition to the $130,000 salary, Russell will earn $10,000 in unpaid compensatory time.

According to May, that salary would be a new total salary for Russell — not an addition to the current salary he receives as Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management director.

 

