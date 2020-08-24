After a lengthy debate Monday, the Frankfort City Commission set interim City Manager Tom Russell's salary at $130,000 annually.
Commissioner Scott Tippett made the motion, which was approved in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge opposed.
Russell, who also serves as the city and county emergency management director, was selected as interim manager earlier this month after the firing of Keith Parker.
In addition to the $130,000 salary, Russell will earn $10,000 in unpaid compensatory time.
According to May, that salary would be a new total salary for Russell — not an addition to the current salary he receives as Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.