Dark Sky Week.png

International Dark Sky Week is April 15-22. Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has proclaimed the week as Dark Sky Week. 

In recognition of Dark Sky Week, Frankfort Audubon is partnering with Elkhorn Middle School to provide programing to inform people about the importance of turning off indoor and outdoor lighting when it is not needed.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription