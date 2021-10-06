Work will begin to replace four sets of Interstate 64 bridges in Franklin County on Sunday.

Road work
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office made the announcement earlier this week.
 
The project includes replacing four sets of bridges (eight existing bridges) along I-64 East and West between mile markers 47 and 52. The overpass bridges to be replaced are:
• KY 151/Grafenburg Road (mile point 46.4)
• South Benson Creek (mile point 49.1)
• KY 1665/Evergreen Road (mile point 49)
• KY 2817/Cardwell Lane (mile point 51.5)
 
Each new bridge replacement will be widened to support up to three lanes of traffic, and all bridge decks will be replaced. Motorists may see barrier walls installed and shoulder closures while work is in progress.
 
Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during daytime work (7 a.m.-7 p.m.). Nightly lane closures are to be expected between 7 p.m.-7 a.m., which will reduce the interstate to one lane and will occur intermittently for the duration of the project.
 
The contract for the project in the amount of $30,244,420 was awarded to Kay & Kay Contracting LLC from London, Kentucky, in August. Work is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2023.
 
The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription