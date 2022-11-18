With the announcement earlier this year that current Frankfort Fire Department Chief Wayne Briscoewould be retiring, the citybegan the process to find a new leader for one of the most well-regarded fire and EMS programs in the state.These interviews were held this past Thursday.
Due to the legalities and sensitivities of the hiring process, city officials were not allowing the disclosure of names of the candidates for the position.Three interviews were scheduled, but one candidate backed out of the running shortly before the interviews were to be conducted.
Candidates were interviewed for three hours at two locations. Oneinterview was held with Mayor Layne Wilkerson, the Board of Commissioners, City Manager Laura Hagg and City Solicitor Laura Ross in closed, executive sessionat City Hall.
The second interview was held at the Frankfort Emergency OperationsCenter and was led by a six-person panel that includedtwo members of the communityand both current and retired Frankfort law enforcement and fire department staff.
Diversity, inclusion and employee engagement were recurring themes discussed in these panels, withone candidate saying that “we have to continue to be more efficient and progressive” when it comes to fire/EMS training.
An emphasis on community outreach was also discussed,as well as working on retention of current fire/EMS staff, an issue that has shown to be endemic around the country.
As one candidate said, “After Sept. 11, everyone wanted to be a hero. But since that time, interest has dropped off, and competition from other departments has proved difficult to battle.”
Maintaining quality of service was also a major talking point, with the disclosure that in 2021, Frankfort Fire & EMS conducted approximately 10,000 runs over the course of the year.
Expansion of the current medic/fire training track for the local schools was also discussed.
Assessments from the community panel as well as the findings of the executive sessions will be presented in a second closed session Monday evening following the Board of Commissioners' November votingsession and pending the Board’s discussionsa decision on the new chief could be announcedwithin the next few weeks.
