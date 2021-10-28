The Frankfort/Franklin County Joint Task Force on Invasive Species invites the public to share information of invasive species locations at a mapping meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the River Room of the Paul Sawyier Public Library.
RIP

Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) of Franklin County volunteer Joyce Bender sprays herbicide on winter creeper growing on the bank of the Kentucky River in Melodye Park in this 2019 State Journal file photo.
Attendees will get an update on the progress of the task force, review the working map of priority areas for invasive treatment and have an opportunity to give input about problem areas that need to be mapped.  Maps and colored pencils will be available for participants to mark up.  Specific species of concern include bush honeysuckle, wintercreeper, privet, burning bush, Bradford pear and kudzu, although the task force welcomes input on all invasive species.
 
"Invasive species are impacting our ecosystem and degrading property from downtown Frankfort to the county limits. The task force invites the public to join the community effort in identifying and treating infestations," said task force chair Chris Schimmoeller.
 
The joint task force was formed in the spring by city and county resolution. It has met monthly since then.  In addition to drafting management recommendations and a map of priority areas, the group is collaborating with partners on invasives along state right of ways and a Bradford Pear Bounty Program. The task force plans to submit its recommendations by the end of the year.
 
For more information, contact Schimmoeller at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com or 502-226-5751.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription