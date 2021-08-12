081221.IreneNell_ly.jpg

Irene Nell recently celebrated her 106th birthday. The Switzer resident was born July 24, 1915 and grew up in Adair County. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Birthdays keep coming for Irene Nell, and she says there’s no secret why.

“It’s just the Lord’s will,” she said.

Nell, who lives in Switzer with her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Joseph Kirkman, turned 106 on July 24. The biggest change she’s seen during her lifetime was the advent of the car.

“I was riding horses when I was 6 years old,” she sad. “The roads were so bad there weren’t many cars. We rode in buggies or on horseback.

“When I was 7 I rode a horse seven or eight miles to my sister’s. She was a teacher and had married. She had a little girl, and I’d ride a horse to go over there.”

Nell was driving until she was 102. That’s when she gave her car to her great-grandson.

A lifelong reader, she still enjoys books but because of macular degeneration she listens to them now on tape.

“Just forms is all I see,” Nell said. “I’ve gotten used to it. I always read an awful lot.”

“I can’t praise them enough,” Sue Kirkman said about Books for the Blind. “It’s been so wonderful for her.”

Nell grew up the eighth of 10 children in Crocus, a small town in Adair County.

“I’ll never forget my mother sent me out to the garden to plant beans,” she said. “I dropped a few as I went, and at the end of the row I dug a hole and poured them all in. It told on me later.”

Spending most of life in town, Nell didn’t raise a vegetable garden but purchased produce from local farmers.

“I canned everything,” she said, “and when I bought hams I would salt them down to preserve them.”

Nell and her husband owned a store, Nell’s Variety, in Columbia for 28 years.

“A man said I had the best notions counter this side of Louisville,” Nell said. That fit in with her love of sewing, and she enjoyed crocheting.

“Before the start of school we’d go to Louisville and look through the racks,” Kirkman said. “I’d pick out clothes I liked, and she’d sketch it and make it for me. You couldn’t tell it was homemade. It looked like something off the rack.”

Nell moved to Frankfort 18 years ago, and she attended Crestwood Baptist Church regularly.

A bout with shingles two years ago caused a sudden decline in her health. She slowly recovered but still has some numbness in one of her legs that requires her to use a walker.

“I go to the doctor’s office,” Nell said, “and about every three months I go to my hairdresser to get a perm.”

Nell doesn’t dwell on how long her life will be.

“Your days are numbered,” she said. “I’ve lived a good life, but when it’s my time I’ll be OK. I’ve been here long enough.

“That’s up to the good Lord.”

