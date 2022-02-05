The race for Franklin County Sheriff has just two contenders this year.
Incumbent Sheriff Chris Quire, a Democrat, and former Frankfort Police Lt. Steve Sutton, a Republican, will face each other in the general election on Nov. 8. Neither candidate will have a primary battle.
Quire first ran in 2018 where he beat former Sheriff Pat Melton in the Democratic primary. He has been in law enforcement for 22 years, working his way through the FPD ranks from parking citation officer to captain.
When he is not spending time with Kendra, his wife of 19 years, and his son and daughter, he enjoys restoring and collecting vintage cars, including old police cars.
Even with what he described as “three years of proven success,” Quire said there is still plenty to do in the community. In his second term, he plans to implement a citizen involvement review board; increase the amount of community events, allowing the public to interact and get to know the local law enforcement; and focus on homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness awareness.
During his tenure as sheriff, his office was able to increase its training budget to more adequately prepare deputies for when they encounter these issues in the field.
“We increased our training budget from $4,500 to $25,000 annually. This will allow us to focus on the needed training to deal with our drug problem in the community as well as the homelessness and mental illness issues that our deputies often encounter,” he said.
Other initiatives started under Quire include the implementation of body and dashboard cameras for deputies and their vehicles; clean audits and a balanced budget; a diversified office and increased accountability and professionalism of deputies and staff. He said he worked hard to keep the promises he made when he first ran.
“I hope that you will agree we have made positive changes in our community and built a sheriff’s office we can all be proud of,” he said.
Sutton has always thought about being a sheriff. Graduating from Kentucky State University in 1995 with a degree in criminal justice, Sutton worked for the Frankfort Police Department from 1996 until he retired in 2015. He served as a patrol officer, was promoted to sergeant in 2004 and lieutenant in 2007. He is currently Chief of Police for Woodford County Public Schools.
After praying about it and speaking with his family — which includes his wife of 25 years, Stacie, and daughter and son — Sutton said he is running because he felt it is the right time. He had debated filing to run in 2018, but ultimately decided not to. Sutton said he sees this as a challenge, which he embraces.
Citing his roughly 25 years in law enforcement, as well as his six years as president of the Fraternal Order of Police and time as the FPD representative on the Frankfort Benefits Committee and FPD Accreditation Team, Sutton said he is the most qualified candidate.
“I have also been heavily involved in the community for years with 25 years of Shop with a Cop, and about 30 years being a volunteer coach for the youth of our community,” he said.
Sutton plans to focus on building more trust between the department and the community; sharing information more freely with neighboring communities to aid in their crime fighting; and focusing more on combating the drug epidemic with “efficient and productive solutions.”
“Drug crimes are tied to many other crimes and are often called ‘victimless’ crimes and nothing could be further from the truth,” Sutton explained.
He also stresses he is not a politician. Even though he is running as a Republican, he said, “my decisions will not be made on political views, media influence, campaign donations or special interest groups.”
“Instead, they will be based on what is best for Franklin County, no matter your age, race, political party, gender or economic status,” he continued.
Those interested in helping Quire in his campaign are asked to contact them by email at chris.quire@icloud.com or by calling 502-382-8781.
To help with Sutton’s campaign, visit his Facebook page, Suttonforsheriff, at Facebook.com/Stevesuttonforsheriff, or email him at suttonforsheriff@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.