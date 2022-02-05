The race for Franklin County Sheriff has just two contenders this year.

Incumbent Sheriff Chris Quire, a Democrat, and former Frankfort Police Lt. Steve Sutton, a Republican, will face each other in the general election on Nov. 8. Neither candidate will have a primary battle. 

Quire first ran in 2018 where he beat former Sheriff Pat Melton in the Democratic primary. He has been in law enforcement for 22 years, working his way through the FPD ranks from parking citation officer to captain.

Sheriff Chris Quire

Incumbent Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire is running for a second term. (Photo submitted)

When he is not spending time with Kendra, his wife of 19 years, and his son and daughter, he enjoys restoring and collecting vintage cars, including old police cars. 

Even with what he described as “three years of proven success,” Quire said there is still plenty to do in the community. In his second term, he plans to implement a citizen involvement review board; increase the amount of community events, allowing the public to interact and get to know the local law enforcement; and focus on homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness awareness. 

During his tenure as sheriff, his office was able to increase its training budget to more adequately prepare deputies for when they encounter these issues in the field. 

“We increased our training budget from $4,500 to $25,000 annually. This will allow us to focus on the needed training to deal with our drug problem in the community as well as the homelessness and mental illness issues that our deputies often encounter,” he said. 

Other initiatives started under Quire include the implementation of body and dashboard cameras for deputies and their vehicles; clean audits and a balanced budget; a diversified office and increased accountability and professionalism of deputies and staff. He said he worked hard to keep the promises he made when he first ran. 

“I hope that you will agree we have made positive changes in our community and built a sheriff’s office we can all be proud of,” he said. 

Sutton has always thought about being a sheriff. Graduating from Kentucky State University in 1995 with a degree in criminal justice, Sutton worked for the Frankfort Police Department from 1996 until he retired in 2015. He served as a patrol officer, was promoted to sergeant in 2004 and lieutenant in 2007. He is currently Chief of Police for Woodford County Public Schools.

After praying about it and speaking with his family — which includes his wife of 25 years, Stacie, and daughter and son — Sutton said he is running because he felt it is the right time. He had debated filing to run in 2018, but ultimately decided not to. Sutton said he sees this as a challenge, which he embraces. 

Steve Sutton

Steve Sutton is the Republican candidate for Franklin County Sheriff. (Photo submitted)

Citing his roughly 25 years in law enforcement, as well as his six years as president of the Fraternal Order of Police and time as the FPD representative on the Frankfort Benefits Committee and FPD Accreditation Team, Sutton said he is the most qualified candidate. 

“I have also been heavily involved in the community for years with 25 years of Shop with a Cop, and about 30 years being a volunteer coach for the youth of our community,” he said. 

Sutton plans to focus on building more trust between the department and the community; sharing information more freely with neighboring communities to aid in their crime fighting; and focusing more on combating the drug epidemic with “efficient and productive solutions.”

“Drug crimes are tied to many other crimes and are often called ‘victimless’ crimes and nothing could be further from the truth,” Sutton explained. 

He also stresses he is not a politician. Even though he is running as a Republican, he said, “my decisions will not be made on political views, media influence, campaign donations or special interest groups.”

“Instead, they will be based on what is best for Franklin County, no matter your age, race, political party, gender or economic status,” he continued.

Those interested in helping Quire in his campaign are asked to contact them by email at chris.quire@icloud.com or by calling 502-382-8781.

To help with Sutton’s campaign, visit his Facebook page, Suttonforsheriff, at Facebook.com/Stevesuttonforsheriff, or email him at suttonforsheriff@gmail.com.

