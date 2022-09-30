092922 River View Park

The River View Park signs were replaced with more colorful versions this week just in time for this weekend's Bourbon on the Banks festival. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Bourbon on the Banks isn’t the only thing drawing attention to River View Park this weekend.

Earlier this week, new, colorful signs were installed at the entrances to the park, which is nestled between the Kentucky River and downtown Frankfort.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription