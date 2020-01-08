Taylorsville native and country music star J.D. Shelburne made a stop at the Capitol Wednesday for the unveiling of the Kentucky Department of Tourism’s 2020 Official Visitor’s Guide, of which he graces the cover.
“I started playing music on my parents’ back porch and hoping one day that I’d build a big enough name and following that I could be on CMT,” the Spencer County musician said. “I never dreamed I would be on the cover of the Kentucky tourism guide.”
Four hundred thousand copies of this year’s guide, which highlights the state’s musical roots — in addition to bourbon, horses, culinary, outdoors, arts and history — have been printed and distributed worldwide to attract visitors to the state, officials said.
Shelburne played “My Old Kentucky Home” and a to-be-released song called “Straight From Kentucky” alongside Gov. Andy Beshear at Wednesday’s announcement.
“Growing up on my family’s farm, my love of this land stems from the values they instilled in me: a strong work ethic, a love of family, and having a passion for what you do,” Shelburne added. “I have been fortunate enough to be a part of many milestones throughout my career, and this is certainly one of my proudest moments.”
The new guide offers ideas of musical attractions to visit and things to do across the state, as well as information on the history and variety of music in Kentucky.
“Music plays such a vital part in our state’s history that it is only fitting we highlight the ‘Year of Music’ and feature many Kentucky artists, including J.D. Shelburne, in this year’s visitor’s guide,” said Mike Berry, secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “The passion J.D. has for Kentucky is infectious and we are thrilled to have him as our partner in celebrating music across the commonwealth!”
State tourism supports more than 94,500 jobs in Kentucky and generates more than $787 million in taxes, Beshear said.
“We have an incredible opportunity to make Kentucky the top tourism destination in the world,” the governor explained. “Shouldn’t that be our mission?”
Visit kentuckytourism.com to order a copy of the visitor’s guide. It is also available at welcome centers and local tourism offices.