A Frankfort resident has been appointed to the Kentucky River Authority.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Friday that David Jackson will replace Jonathan Lang, whose term expired.

Jackson, who is retired, will serve a term expiring on Sept. 18, 2025.

