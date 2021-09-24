For over 20 years, Raymonde Jacques has supported a school and library she founded in Haiti.

In a matter of seconds, an earthquake on Aug. 14 reduced the buildings to rubble.

“There are no words,” said Jacques, a native of Haiti who lives in Frankfort. “To see I’ve been working 100 hours a week for several years and now it’s gone in a couple of seconds. I have comfort nobody died. Things you can replace, but you cannot replace people.”

Jacques has worked two fulltime jobs in the past, and she’s currently employed at Second Street School. She’s making plans to rebuild the school and library. The school was located in Samadec and the library in Turette, both mountain communities that were destroyed by the earthquake.

“It’s difficult for me not to be emotional, to see the people in the mountains,” Jacques said. “They are people with goals but not opportunity. Right now, I have one church, Capital City Christian Church, sometimes they help me so much I feel like I’m taking advantage of them even if it’s not true.

“They don’t think like that. Sometimes good people in the community will help, but my goal is to find churches, corporations, schools, coaches. Everybody can help if they want to. We have a slogan, ‘if you want, you will try, and if you try, you can.’”

One of the structures destroyed by the earthquake was an outdoor oven.

“I have my library to build,” Jacques said. “All my teachers lost their houses. The children lost their houses. Right now, the first thing we start doing, we have an outside oven. The outside oven is where people come to make bread. They make the bread, go to the market, sell the bread.”

Jacques said the oven is nearly completed.

She founded the mission, Haitian Needy Children’s Foundation, in 1996. The school began in 1998 and goes through the ninth grade. High school in Haiti is grades 10-13.

“After the ninth grade, if they want to go to high school, some walk three hours to go to school, three hours back,” Jacques said. “So many don’t make it after ninth grade because they don’t have the opportunity to get there.”

Her goal is to help children and their families help themselves.

“Sometimes, people won’t sponsor an adult, they’ll sponsor children, but my philosophy is different,” Jacques said. “If a young person has a kid I’m not going to sponsor a kid. I’ll help you; I’ll sponsor you to get an education. You take care of your kid.”

To that end, Jacques has plans to add a high school in the same area as the school that was destroyed.

“My goal is have a lot of sponsors donate at least $10,000 a month so we can have a high school for the kids to go to,” she said. “If we have the high school, $10,000 to run a school is not a lot. But if we have $10,000 a month, we’re going to manage it. With that, we need the help of bunches of people. If we have churches, if we have corporations, if we have businesses, schools, coaches who want to help, we can do it.”

It’s a lofty goal, but Jacques isn’t shying away from it.

“I am positive, I am confident,” she said. “People are generous, people are going to help me rebuild and after we build I’m going to find some sponsors to give at least $10,000 a month so kids can go to high school and help themselves.

“My goal is not to take care of them. It’s to help them help themselves.”

Jacques is also looking to rebuild the library, named the Doug Riddell Library after the founding president of the Haitian Needy Children’s Foundation.

Current officers are Bobby Scott, president; Jordan Hall, vice president; Paul Tate, treasurer; and Judy Goddard, secretary.

The phone number for the mission is 502-352-2971, and the website is hncf.info.

Donations may be mailed to HNCF, 236 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601.

“I want to thank the people of Frankfort,” Jacques said. “A lot of people in Frankfort are helping me in different ways. Some help me out not even knowing they’re helping me. I don’t think anyone appreciates the city of Frankfort like I do.”

Jacques would also like to find a truck that could be used by the mission in Haiti.

Despite all the work and plans she has ahead of her, Jacques doesn’t get discouraged.

“You never know what you can do until you try,” She said. “One thing I’m afraid of is not trying.

“I try, I fail, I get up, I keep working. Since I was a kid, I always have something in mind. I always have in mind tomorrow will be better.”

