Jail and Bail fundraiser Saturday benefits Sunshine Center

Frankfort Police Department Community Policing Advocate Shelley Hearn peers out the holding cell window during the Sunshine Center's Jail and Bail fundraising event Saturday at the Franklin County Courthouse. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman and Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire wait out their time in the holding cell during the Sunshine Center's Jail and Bail fundraiser event at the Franklin County Courthouse Saturday. (Photo by Skye Hanson)
Mayor Layne Wilkerson peers out the window of the holding cell during the Sunshine Center's Jail and Bail fundraiser event at the Franklin County Courthouse Saturday. (Photo by Skye Hanson)
The Franklin County Courthouse holding cell was at max capacity Saturday with inmates pleading with the community to help them make bail by donating to the Sunshine Center.
As inmates Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman and Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire sat in the cell, Skye Hanson, a Sunshine Center board member, recorded a video of them asking for donations.
"We're stuck in here and detained with a sealed indictment from Larry Cleveland and we need your help," Bowman said. "I need you to help me raise $5,000 to get out of this cell."
Quire followed him in saying, "And, I would like to raise $5,010 just so we raise a little bit more than the chief, if possible."
Other inmates included City Commissioner Leesa Unger, Jailer Jake Banta, Tammy Hurst, City Manager Laura Hagg, Ryan Newcomb, Becca Quarles, Brad Smither, Frankfort Police Department Community Policing Advocate Shelley Hearn, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Ted Collins, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tish Shade, Ashley Welsh, Kelly Dycus and Franklin County Magistrate Michael Mueller.
Many inmates set their goals at $1,000 for the Jail and Bail fundraiser. Others set higher goals. To donate, visit the inmates' Facebook pages or find them on Venmo.
All proceeds benefit the Sunshine Center and support survivors of domestic violence and family abuse.
Amber Logan, director of the Sunshine Center, said the proceeds will also go toward the purchase of the center's new office space, which is the house next to their current location at 212 Steele St. The current space will be renovated to become the new shelter, which will be able to house 14 adults and their children if needed.
Sunshine Center Director Amber Logan, and board members Skye Hanson and Stephanie Stafford pose for a picture during the Sunshine Center's Jail and Bail fundraising event Saturday at the Franklin County Courthouse. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells waits out his time in the holding cell during the Sunshine Center's Jail and Bail fundraiser event at the Franklin County Courthouse Saturday. (Photo by Skye Hanson)
City Commissioner Leesa Unger eagerly waits to get out of the holding cell during the Sunshine Center's Jail and Bail fundraiser event at the Franklin County Courthouse Saturday. (Photo by Skye Hanson)
City Manager Laura Hagg and Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tish Shade wait out their time in the holding cell during the Sunshine Center's Jail and Bail fundraiser event at the Franklin County Courthouse Saturday. (Photo by Skye Hanson)
