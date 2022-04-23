 Skip to main content
Jail and Bail fundraiser Saturday benefits Sunshine Center

The Franklin County Courthouse holding cell was at max capacity Saturday with inmates pleading with the community to help them make bail by donating to the Sunshine Center.

As inmates Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman and Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire sat in the cell, Skye Hanson, a Sunshine Center board member, recorded a video of them asking for donations.

"We're stuck in here and detained with a sealed indictment from Larry Cleveland and we need your help," Bowman said. "I need you to help me raise $5,000 to get out of this cell."

Quire followed him in saying, "And, I would like to raise $5,010 just so we raise a little bit more than the chief, if possible."

042322_JailAndBail_submitted_web-9.jpg

Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman and Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire wait out their time in the holding cell during the Sunshine Center's Jail and Bail fundraiser event at the Franklin County Courthouse Saturday. (Photo by Skye Hanson)

Other inmates included City Commissioner Leesa Unger, Jailer Jake Banta, Tammy Hurst, City Manager Laura Hagg, Ryan Newcomb, Becca Quarles, Brad Smither, Frankfort Police Department Community Policing Advocate Shelley Hearn, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Ted Collins, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tish Shade, Ashley Welsh, Kelly Dycus and Franklin County Magistrate Michael Mueller. 

Many inmates set their goals at $1,000 for the Jail and Bail fundraiser. Others set higher goals. To donate, visit the inmates' Facebook pages or find them on Venmo.

All proceeds benefit the Sunshine Center and support survivors of domestic violence and family abuse.

Amber Logan, director of the Sunshine Center, said the proceeds will also go toward the purchase of the center's new office space, which is the house next to their current location at 212 Steele St. The current space will be renovated to become the new shelter, which will be able to house 14 adults and their children if needed. 

"We'll be able to provide more space and more services," Logan said. 

Hearn is hoping to raise $1,000 for the center. 

"As an advocate for the police department, I think this is a wonderful agency that we utilize often," Hearn said. "I support this agency and what they do in this community.

"It’s important we continue to support them. It takes a village to support each other and their efforts."

