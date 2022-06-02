Fentanyl continues to be an ongoing issue facing both the community and the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Earlier this week, four jail inmates were administered Narcan and a total of six were sent to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, according to Jailer Jake Banta.

A jail truck pulls out of the Franklin County Regional Jail Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week six inmates were transported to the hospital. According to Jailer Jake Banta, four of the six were administered Narcan at the jail after apparently overdosing on fentanyl. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

“All inmates involved were medically cleared by the hospital and returned to the jail a short time later,” he told The State Journal.

Banta also credited the jail’s medical staff and deputies for their quick action.

“To put it short, they saved lives during this incident,” he explained.

The jailer told the newspaper that an investigation has determined when and how the illegal drugs got into the jail.

“As a precautionary measure, K-9 units were called in to assist and have had a consistent presence at the jail for several months,” he added.

911 records indicate the Frankfort Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the jail at 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a sick person or people. Frankfort police were sent to follow up at 2:41 p.m.

“It’s very important to inform the public that this is not just a jail problem — our community as a whole is fighting the opioid epidemic — and we are working closely with our outside law enforcement agencies, to keep information flowing between us, to help battle this problem."

The latest fentanyl outbreak at the jail comes on the heels of one that occurred in late March and claimed the life of a 28-year-old inmate.

Mark Anthony Connolly III was found unresponsive on March 31. After attempts by medical staff, corrections officers and the Frankfort Fire Department to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the jail.

FCRJ

Connolly was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury in June 2021 on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

At the time, Banta suspected illegal drugs were the cause for the inmate’s death, but added that it was under investigation by the Frankfort Police Department and Franklin County Coroner’s Office. 

“It’s usually fentanyl and it is very hard to find,” the jailer stated in March. “We suspect drugs were brought inside the jail and passed around.”

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod plans to forward a copy of Connolly's autopsy report to The State Journal on Friday.

Connolly’s attorney, Jason Hart, of Apollo Law PLLC, said that the case he was working on with his client involved drugs being brought into the jail and whether or not they were Connolly’s.

He said he had just talked to Connolly, of Frankfort, about his drug issues and was hoping to help him overcome them. Hart added that he is willing to do what he can to make things better.

“We need to fix this issue. I am so tired of sending clients with drug issues into the jail and having them become worse,” he explained. “I don't want to lose any more clients to overdosing at the jail.”

Hart was also quick to point out that at the time of Connolly’s death in-person visits at the jail weren’t allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Five days later, on April 4, the jail began allowing visitors in again. However, new rules and regulations require visits to be scheduled and only one adult and one child are allowed one visitation per week.

Visitors are screened upon entering the jail and required to submit to a temperature check and a series of COVID-related questions. They also must wear face masks while in the jail lobby and are encouraged to keep masks on for the duration of the visit.

Connolly, a welder by trade, was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens on April 18.

He is survived by his children, Mark Anthony Connolly IV and Marley Marie Connolly; his parents, Lori Perry and Mark “Tony” Anthony Jr.; grandmother, Betty Sue Robinson; girlfriend, Tamara Czech; and siblings, Kayla Perry and John Perry.

