The current Franklin County Regional Jailer plans to file for a campaign to continue in the role.
Jake Banta, 45, became the jailer after former Jailer Rick Rogers announced his retirement last summer. At the time, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells appointed Banta to serve until an election could be held, saying Banta had no intentions of seeking the position in an election.
Banta said on Thursday he feels like the jail has been moving in the right direction during his tenure, citing programs like the 24-hour medical service. Banta said that he's also made some changes to the hiring practices and training for jail employees. He said he appreciates the people he works with. Thus, he's changed his mind about running for office.
"I'm enjoying my job ... . Things have really gone well," Banta said.
He's never run for a public office before, and he plans to file as a Democrat at the County Clerk's Office on Friday. Banta said he will launch a Facebook page for his campaign within the next week.
Banta said that he spoke with Wells before announcing his plans to run for jailer, and Wells confirmed that with The State Journal. Wells said he does believe Banta originally had no intentions of running and he understands changing his mind. Wells said that he originally had planned to seek just one term as judge-executive.
"It is what it is. He's allowed to," Wells said of Banta's decision.
Banta will enter a Democratic primary with three other candidates — FCRJ Capt. Ben Gash, Constable Richard Sandifer and pretrial officer Tracy Hopper. Wes Culbertson, a current FCRJ employee, has filed for the jailer election as a Republican.
Banta is serving as jailer until Jan. 1, 2021. The winner of the special election will serve for two years, which would have been the remainder of Rogers' term.
Banta officially became jailer after Sept. 1. He previously did administrative and investigative work at the jail and worked at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office from 2007 to early 2019. He started his career at the jail in 2001 as a corrections officer.