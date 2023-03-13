A Gathering of Family and Friends for James "Jay" Ethington, 66, the husband of Wanda Buntain Ethington, will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com Ethington died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Ethington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

