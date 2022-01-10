011222.JanuaryJamboree_submitted.jpg

The January Jamboree, a benefit dinner for the Sunshine Center, will be Monday, Jan. 17. The meal will be carryout only, and the pickup location will be Trifecta BBQ. From left are Fred Goins, Jill Robinson, Michael Turner, Donna Hecker, Sally Everman and Debbie Goins. (Photo submitted)

 Greg Slagle

The January Jamboree, a benefit dinner for the Sunshine Center, will be Monday, Jan. 17 at Trifecta BBQ, 328 St. Clair St., from 5-7 p.m.

The meal consists of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink and will be available for carryout only. There will be no dine-in option.

A $15 per meal contribution to the Sunshine Center would be appreciated. Children eat free.

The Sunshine Center is Franklin County’s child abuse and domestic violence prevention agency.

The January Jamboree is hosted by Jill Robinson, Michael Turner, Fred and Debbie Goins, Paula Wells, Donna Hecker, Katie Carney, Sally Everman and Dana Todd.

To reserve a meal, call 502-875-3495 or email frankfortsunshinecenter@gmail.com.

