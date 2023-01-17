Jill Robinson January 2023

Jill Robinson, event co-organizer with Magistrate Kelly Dycus, restocks the assembly line during Monday's "January Jamboree" for the Sunshine Center

Monday's January Jamboree, the annual fundraiser for The Sunshine Center, wouldn't let a little rain get in the way of a good time. Volunteers cooked and served spaghetti dinners to hungry locals, with around 170 meals heading out of the South Frankfort Presbyterian kitchen.

This year's event, held in honor of longtime volunteer and Frankfort mainstay Sally Everman, raised nearly $5,000 for the Sunshine Center. The center, located just up the block from the church, serves individuals and families who are suffering with family and domestic violence, offering classes, shelter, and therapy services for residents of Frankfort and Franklin County. 

January Jamboree for Sunshine Center 2023

Volunteers @ Jill's Jamboree 2023
Jill Robinson January 2023
Donna Hecker 2023
January Jamboree 2023 Car Line

