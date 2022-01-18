011922.COVID graphic.png

January 2022 has shattered the record for the month with the most COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Tuesday that the county has had 1,614 cases this month, easily surpassing the second-highest month, January 2021, which had 1,208 cases.

“With case numbers being this high and with the shortened isolation and quarantine guidelines, we will no longer be attempting to mail letters to positive cases,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said. “We are continuing to prioritize cases in congregate settings such as healthcare and by identifying students who should either participate in test-to-stay programs or quarantine.”

The health department announced Tuesday an additional 613 cases since its last report on Thursday.

That brings the county’s number of cases to 10,186 since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are currently 251 active cases in the county.

FCHD said the highest number of cases is still in youth 0-19 years old, with a total of 2,348 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Next are ages 20-30 with 1,949 cases. 

“Community members are encouraged to visit our website and follow us on Facebook to see the current attached guidance that they should follow if they test positive or are a contact to a positive case,” Mattingly said. “A calculator to determine isolation and quarantine dates is also available at www.fchd.org. As always our staff may be reached with COVID questions or concerns at 502-564-7647 ext. 126.”

Free COVID drive-thru testing remains available through Gravity Lab from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the community, and for Franklin County Schools students, staff and families through MAKO Lab 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Frankfort Independent Schools will be offering free drive-thru COVID testing every Monday beginning on January 24 at Second Street School, 506 W. Second St., from 3:30-6 p.m. Testing is open to anyone in the community.

