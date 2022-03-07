City leaders signed off on several memorandums of understanding (MOU) agreements for special events planned in downtown Frankfort this year at its Feb. 28 meeting.
Those special events include the inaugural Frankfort International Jazz Day Celebration Concert; Derby Celebration; Summer Concert Series; Focus On Race Relations-Frankfort’s Juneteenth three-day event; Bourbon on the Banks Festival; and the Candlelight Festival.
According the Code of Ordinances, a permitted special event applies to any activity that occurs on public or private property that will affect the ordinary use of the public property, public streets, rights-of-way, on-street parking or sidewalks.
Last year the city permitted and/or hosted a total of 28 individual special events — including the summer concert series, races and festivals — and attracted approximately 10,000 people.
City Manager Laura Hagg explained that each event requires support from emergency management, parks and recreation, public works, police and special projects staff. Typically, 10-20 city staff members work for roughly eight to 12 hours at an average cost of $4,000-$8,000 in-kind per event.
“To be good stewards of city resources and to balance the benefit of special events in the community with staffing needs, the project specialist/community engagement (Blair Hecker) is proposing several special event permit process changes for the 2022 event season,” Hagg said.
The changes will make the permit process more collaborative between city staff and event organizers and allow for improved communication, planning and implementation of events.
The MOU agreements will permit organizers and the city to partner for event planning and management and allow for complimentary use of city services.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge and Commissioner Kyle Thompson questioned whether the MOUs would require additional funding from the city.
“These are just MOUs where we say we agree to work together on these. This is not related to a budget request that they would have,” Hagg stated.
The commission OK’d the MOUs, which were included in the consent agenda, in a 5-0 vote.
Frankfort International Jazz Day Celebration Concert
Featuring a blend of styles in celebration of various cultures and heritages, the inaugural Frankfort International Jazz Day Celebration Concert is slated for noon on Saturday, April 30 on the back terrace of the Capitol.
Dr. Keith McCutchen created and initiated the event, which is part of the larger United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) international effort to promote peace and cultural diversity through jazz music and spoken word.
The event will include performances by the International Jazz Day All-Star Ensemble featuring saxophonist Rob Dixon; guitarist Dave Stryker; vocalists Kemba Cofield and Mary Jackson; Venezuelan vocalist and visual artist Enrique Gonzalez; and hip-hop artist activist Devine Carama.
McCutchen will lead the ensemble and premiere a composition called “Songs of Struggle, Hope and Triumph: Local to Global.” It is the second phase of a musical work entitled “Songs of Struggle, Hope and Triumph: Stories From Around the World.” The first piece premiered in Curitiba, Brazil, by Camerata Antiqua de Curitiba, a professional choir and orchestra, at a concert sponsored by the U.S. Consulate to Sao Paulo and Brazillian Consulate to South Africa to commemorate the 100th year celebration of Nelson Mandela.
The concert will also feature bands from Frankfort and surrounding communities.
Last year, April 30 was proclaimed International Jazz Day in Frankfort.
Downtown Derby Celebration
The Downtown Derby Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Old Capitol lawn.
Details of the event have yet to be made public. However the Kentucky Historical Society and community partners will host family activities including hat-making, decorating jockey silks and learning about Kentucky Derby traditions.
There is no charge to attend.
Downtown Summer Concert Series
The dates of the Downtown Summer Concert Series have been made public, but the bands performing have yet to be determined.
The series will feature six concerts starting on Friday, May 27 and conclude on Friday, Aug. 5. Other performance dates are June 10; June 24; July 8; and July 22.
Bourbon on the Banks Festival
The festival has requested a $5,000 sponsorship contribution from the city.
The two-day event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Sept. 30 free family-oriented event, Bourbon Street on Broadway, will feature street performers and live music, restaurant offerings and food and beverage vendors from downtown merchants from 6-10:30 p.m.
A ticketed fine and rare bourbon auction hosted by Rene True will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Kentucky History Center. Proceeds benefit Downtown Frankfort Inc. and other local charities.
Saturday’s ticketed festival will include bourbon, spirits, wine and beer tastings from more than 70 vendors, live music and food from 1-6 p.m. at River View Park. General admission tickets are limited to 2,000 attendees.
An afterparty is planned from 7 p.m. to midnight. A venue for the afterparty has yet to be determined, but admission is free. Food and spirits will be available for purchase.
Bourbon on the Banks raises money for Kentucky State University Distillation and Fermentation scholarships and community enhancement programs.
Candlelight Festival
A tradition that kicks off the holiday shopping season in downtown Frankfort, the Candlelight Festival starts on Thursday, Nov. 10 and will run through Sunday, Nov. 13.
The event will feature the annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the Old Capitol lawn, art showcases, local business and vendor features, food trucks and other community activities. More information will be released closer to the date.
