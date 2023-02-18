Nashville recording artist and Taylorsville native JD Shelburne has been announced as the headliner of the Friday, July 21, edition of the Downtown Summer Concert series on Broadway.

JD Shelburne

Kentucky-native JD Shelburne will perform on the Broadway stage June 21st for the Downtown Concert Series. Photo courtesy of the artist
Straight From KY JD Shelburne

Shelburne's single for Straight From Kentucky . Photo courtesy of the artist

Shelburne, who is currently touring in support of his album "Straight From Kentucky," has been featured on CMT, GAC, Country Music Weekly Magazine, at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum, and has opened for stalwart classic rockers Z.Z. Top.

