After 84 years, the Jefferson Davis statue will no longer peer down at Capitol rotunda visitors.
In an 11-1 vote, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission elected to remove the statue of the only Confederate president during a special-called video meeting Friday afternoon.
“It was past time for this vote and for this action,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, who requested that commission Chairperson Stephen Collins call the meeting with the sole agenda item of considering the statue’s removal.
“But what it will mean is that we get a little closer to truly being Team Kentucky — that every child who walks into this Capitol feels welcome, and none of them have to look at a symbol and a statue that stands for the enslavement of their ancestors,” the governor said.
The only opposing vote was cast by Brandon Wilson, who told fellow commission members — including First Lady Britainy Beshear, who serves in a non-voting, honorary capacity — that “Gov. Beshear is politicizing this as a weapon, using our board as a weapon to get his agenda over.”
Wilson, of Somerset, is one of five commission members appointed by former Gov. Matt Bevin. He also tried to make a motion to remove all statues from the rotunda. For which, he was ruled out of order.
Per the board's vote, the statue will be moved to the Jefferson Davis Monument State Historic Site in Todd County. Although when that will occur remains unclear.
“Today is a move toward showing that everybody is welcome in this building and that our government should work for the betterment of every single Kentuckian — that we have systematic issues that we must address, but that now is the time to truly move forward, to truly make progress and to show that Team Kentucky includes every single Kentuckian,” Beshear added.
In addition to the First Lady and Collins, Historic Properties Advisory Commission members include:
- Carol J. Mitchell, director of historic properties
- Craig Potts, of Frankfort, executive director of the Kentucky Heritage Council
- Ann Evans, executive director of the Governor’s Mansion
- Scott Alvey
- John E. Park
- Brandon Todd Wilson
- Marion C. Forcht
- Thomas Stephens
- Cathy Laverne Thomas
- Samuel Craig Devine
- Angel Rowlett Lampe
- Darren J. Taylor
