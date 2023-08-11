Local author Jerry Deaton is bringing his stories back to the main stage for a spooky performance this coming October. If you enjoyed Deaton’s play, "The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt," at the Kentucky Historical Society in May 2022, you won't want to miss “Appalachian Ghost Stories: Tales from Bloody Breathitt.”

Local author Jerry Deaton wrote "Appalachian Ghost Stories: Tales from Bloody Breathitt." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The performance dates will be 7 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29 in the ballroom at Whitaker Bank, which is the play’s sponsor. An additional performance will take place at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the auditorium at Breathitt Elementary School in Breathitt County, which is where Deaton grew up.

Local author Jerry Deaton wrote "Long Ago and Far Away: Eight Kentucky Plays." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The cover artwork for local author Jerry Deaton's book "Appalachian Ghost Stories: Tales from Bloody Breathitt" is a chalk piece by Kathryn Bondurant Smith. (Image provided)
(Image provided)
Jerry Deaton stands in front of the proscenium he built. (Photo submitted)

