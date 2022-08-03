080622_PetSupplyDrive01_submitted.jpg

Donated pet supplies fill Trudi Johnson's porch. (Photo submitted)

With a 17-foot trailer filled with supplies for pets, Trudi Johnson is headed to eastern Kentucky Thursday morning to provide assistance to animal flood victims. 

"I thought this up on Sunday," Johnson said about the pet supply drive she organized along with Ethan Branscum of Ethan's Rescue Pet Project

Trudi Johnson.jpg

Trudi Johnson (Photo via Facebook)
080622_PetSupplyDrive02_submitted.jpg

Donated pet supplies fill a building on Louisville Road. The supplies will be donated to the animal shelter in Perry County. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription