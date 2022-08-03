With a 17-foot trailer filled with supplies for pets, Trudi Johnson is headed to eastern Kentucky Thursday morning to provide assistance to animal flood victims.
"I thought this up on Sunday," Johnson said about the pet supply drive she organized along with Ethan Branscum of Ethan's Rescue Pet Project.
Johnson said she posted on her Facebook page about the collection and Ethan posted on his.
"People have been amazing," she said.
People began bringing supplies to her house, but she quickly ran out of space and began storing items in a donated building next to DaVinci's Pizza on Louisville Road.
Johnson, who volunteers at the Franklin County Humane Society, will be leaving at 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Perry County. Representatives from the humane society will caravan with her hauling overstock supplies from the shelter. Their destination is the animal shelter in Perry County.
Johnson said any extra supplies will be taken to the area's emergency shelter for people seeking shelter there with their pets.
"(Perry County emergency workers) said a lot of people have been asking for dog food," Johnson said.
Johnson will continue to collect pet supplies. She plans to make another trip to eastern Kentucky next weekend. She will take the supplies to wherever "the need is the greatest," she said.
Those wishing to donate should call Johnson at 502-330-0884.
