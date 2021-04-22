The Franklin County Health Department reported a virtual emergency meeting with the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice) will be held Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This is a live event and open to the public. Those interested can find the meeting at the CDC’s website, cdc.gov.

Until a determination is reached, all Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics are on hold in Franklin County.

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the FCHD Thursday. Of those 11, four are from backlogged cases from December and January. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,839 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are 42 active cases of COVID in Franklin County with 31 in the general community and 11 in schools.

The CDC reported 40% (20,393) of the county’s total population has been fully vaccinated, including 86.3% (8,100) of the population 65 and older.

The CDC’s data was updated Thursday at 6 a.m.

The health department corrected the number of vaccines it administered Wednesday. The number reported was 30, but it was 28 Moderna vaccines that were given, 26 first doses and two second doses.

FCHD has now administered 11,619 vaccines with 4,784 first doses, 4,480 second doses and 2,355 Johnson & Johnson single doses.

