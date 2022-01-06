Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) is accepting applications for 2022-23 artist residencies and fellowships. 

JSP

This opportunity will allow artists to live and work at JSP, create original artworks for exhibit here, interact with the public and lead workshops and/or community activities as deemed relevant by each resident. It will support artists and the development of their artwork while engaging Kentucky residents and visitors in the visual arts. 

Preference is given to artists based in or from Kentucky; artists who identify as persons of color, women, gender non-conforming or transgender; or artists who explore themes of social or environmental justice.

Selected fellowship artists will be granted awards of $3,500-$5,000.
 
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1.
 
For guidelines and an application form, visit https://josephinesculpturepark.org/exhibition-opportunities/ 

