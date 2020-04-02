Josephine Sculpture Park closed to the public at dusk Thursday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This step is necessary to protect the safety and health of our visitor, volunteers, staff and community,” Melanie VanHouten, founding director of the park, said.
“We will continue to provide activities that you and your family can do at home to stay connected with art and nature,” she added.
JSP virtual programs included on the park’s website and social media include:
- Self-Guided Night Sky Tour (monthly themed activities to explore the night sky)
- First Sunday Self-Guided Nature Tour (monthly prompted walks & videos that connect you with nature)
- nARTure Tuesday (simple nature-based art activities you can do with supplies at-hand, available every Tuesday by noon)
- Sculpture Saturday (short interactive videos that feature a sculpture in JSP’s exhibition, available every Saturday by noon)
“We make the decision to temporarily close the Park grounds with confidence and compassion for the safety and health of all Kentuckians. We support and thank you for your efforts to take care of yourself and others,” VanHouten said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.