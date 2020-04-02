060119_SoundScape01_submitted.jpg (copy)

Josephine Sculpture Park closed to the public at dusk Thursday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This step is necessary to protect the safety and health of our visitor, volunteers, staff and community,” Melanie VanHouten, founding director of the park, said.

“We will continue to provide activities that you and your family can do at home to stay connected with art and nature,” she added.

JSP virtual programs included on the park’s website and social media include:

  • Self-Guided Night Sky Tour (monthly themed activities to explore the night sky)
  • First Sunday Self-Guided Nature Tour (monthly prompted walks & videos that connect you with nature)  
  • nARTure Tuesday (simple nature-based art activities you can do with supplies at-hand, available every Tuesday by noon)
  • Sculpture Saturday (short interactive videos that feature a sculpture in JSP’s exhibition, available every Saturday by noon) 

“We make the decision to temporarily close the Park grounds with confidence and compassion for the safety and health of all Kentuckians. We support and thank you for your efforts to take care of yourself and others,” VanHouten said.

