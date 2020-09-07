Create art, connect with nature, and have fun in a hands-on, outdoor learning community at Josephine Sculpture Park.

The Art in Nature Camp for ages 11-16 will be every Saturday for six weeks Sept. 26-Oct. 31. The cost is $90 per student. Registration is required by Sept. 23. There is a max of seven participants.

During Session I, participants will explore sculpture, nature printing, nature journaling and conservation ecology. All activities will incorporate mindfulness, nature connection, and art in an outdoor setting.

