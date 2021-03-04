sculpture park

The Josephine Sculpture Park is open and has numerous activities and events planned for March.

Masks are required for all activities and participants are asked to social distance.

On Sunday, a nature tour is scheduled on the park’s Bluebird Trail from 1-2 p.m. All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Bluebird Trail was made possible by Wild Birds Unlimited, Frankfort Audubon Society, Hannah Helm, Chris Forsythe, Kristin Nelson, Art in Nature campers and JSP volunteers.

Cost for the tour is $10 per person and registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-sunday-nature-tour-jsp-bluebird-trail-tickets-134410648869

From 2:30-4 p.m. on Sunday the park will offer volunteer training for Bluebird Trail monitoring. Volunteers can sign up for a regular day to monitor the boxes after receiving training.

Training is free, but registration is requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-training-bluebird-trail-monitoring-tickets-143318257767

On March 19, Josephine Sculpture Park will host a volunteer day for invasive plant removal from 10 a.m. to noon.

Woods and Waters Land Trust members will be working alongside volunteers to remove Callery Pear or Bradford Pear trees — one of the most destructive invasive plants in open habitats.

Participants are asked to bring boots, work gloves, a mask and a water bottle. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/josephine-sculpture-park-march-volunteer-day-tickets-142721420611 or by contacting Woods and Waters Land Trust Executive Director Jody Thompson at jody@woodsandwaterstrust.org or 502-229-9581.

On March 20, the sculpture park will host a night sky tour from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Dan Price, of Starpointe Astronomy, will set up a camera to enhance observation.

Cost is $10. Registration is required and can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/night-sky-tour-field-observations-tickets-127871897287

“Herstory,” a one-hour guided tour of contemporary sculptures by women artists and the park’s history, is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. March 27.

Registration is required and cost is $10. To register online, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sculpture-saturday-tour-herstory-tickets-140194422291

Starting in April, JSP will offer its spring session of Art in Nature Camp for children 11-16.

The camp will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday for six weeks starting April 3.

Cost is $90 per camper and registration is required by March 31. For more information and to register, visit https://josephinesculpturepark.org/event/art-in-nature-camp-spring-session/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription