Josephine Sculpture Park Inc. was one of six arts organizations to receive financial support for economic growth and recovery.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced Wednesday that the Franklin County sculpture park will receive $250,000 — the most of the six organizations receiving funds as part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ (NEA) final distribution of ARPA funding.

Josephine Sculpture Park

“Kentucky is a destination for so many great art experiences, and it’s important that this industry has the support it needs to continue to attract travelers from around the globe,” Beshear said. “Tourism and arts are huge economic drivers in our commonwealth, and now is our time to invest to ensure Kentucky remains a leader.”

The funding is to support jobs, stabilize operations, purchase health and safety supplies and marketing efforts. Other organizations include:

Josephine Sculpture Park is located at 3355 Lawrenceburg Road in Franklin County.

