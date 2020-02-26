Josephine Sculpture Park
Buy Now

On Friday, arts leaders came from across the Commonwealth to celebrate the public value of the arts and to thank legislators for their continued support of the Kentucky Arts Council. Checks were presented to organizations awarded Kentucky Arts Partnership operational support grants by the arts council in July 2019. Pictured, from left, are Sallie Lanham, Kentucky Arts Council board member; Carol Baughman, Josephine Sculpture Park board secretary; Melanie Van Houten, Josephine Sculpture Park founding director; Chris Cathers, arts council executive director; and Janelle Samuels, arts council board member. (Photo submitted)

 Marvin Young

State arts leaders gathered Friday for Arts Day in Kentucky, an annual celebration of the commonwealth’s arts community and the vital roles it plays in the state’s livelihood.

The day is also an opportunity for arts leaders to thank members of the Kentucky General Assembly for their continued support of arts funding through the Kentucky Arts Council.

The Kentucky Arts Council presented Josephine Sculpture Park Inc. with a check for $4,598, a Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant awarded by the arts council in July. The funding awarded to Josephine Sculpture Park is part of $1.2 million the arts council awarded to 93 nonprofit arts organizations across the state for the 2020 fiscal year.

“Kentucky has excellent arts organizations in every region of the commonwealth that provide year-round arts experiences in their communities,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “The state arts agency is proud to partner with Josephine Sculpture Park to ensure the arts are made available to enrich the lives of all Kentuckians.”

KAP grants provide operating support on a competitive basis to arts and cultural organizations and community arts programs to ensure participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Arts Council’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription