Josephine Sculpture Park’s artist in residence this summer is Tara “Remi” Remington, an American multidisciplinary artist living in Louisville whose processes include public art, installation, printmaking, drawing, photography and sculpture.

Remington has several events coming up. They are as follows:

• Remi Artist Talk, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St. Remington will discuss her work and the innovative seat/larger-than-life-sized hand sculpture she is creating out of natural building materials using the cob building method. The event is free.

• Cob method small scale sculptures workshop, 9 a.m.-noon, Friday, Aug. 7. Participants will explore a nature-based sustainable art practice using the cob method of building with earthen materials. Each participant will learn how to mix the cob materials to form realistic or abstract sculptures based on the natural world. The cost is $45 per person. There is a max number of 10 participants. Registration is required.

• One by One: Private TerraHand Cob Method Workshop. 10 a.m.-noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, July 25-Aug. 12. During the 2-hour private workshop with Remington, participants will learn how to build with cob by applying the method to Remington’s sculpture, and explore her artistic practice and process. The cost is $25 per day. Registration is required.

To register, visit josephinesculpturepark.org. Participants are asked to bring a mask and gloves to the workshops. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

