Josephine Sculpture Park’s artist in residence this summer is Tara “Remi” Remington, an American multidisciplinary artist living in Louisville whose processes include public art, installation, printmaking, drawing, photography and sculpture.
Remington has several events coming up. They are as follows:
• Remi Artist Talk, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St. Remington will discuss her work and the innovative seat/larger-than-life-sized hand sculpture she is creating out of natural building materials using the cob building method. The event is free.
• Cob method small scale sculptures workshop, 9 a.m.-noon, Friday, Aug. 7. Participants will explore a nature-based sustainable art practice using the cob method of building with earthen materials. Each participant will learn how to mix the cob materials to form realistic or abstract sculptures based on the natural world. The cost is $45 per person. There is a max number of 10 participants. Registration is required.
• One by One: Private TerraHand Cob Method Workshop. 10 a.m.-noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, July 25-Aug. 12. During the 2-hour private workshop with Remington, participants will learn how to build with cob by applying the method to Remington’s sculpture, and explore her artistic practice and process. The cost is $25 per day. Registration is required.
To register, visit josephinesculpturepark.org. Participants are asked to bring a mask and gloves to the workshops. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.