Josephine Sculpture Park is getting ready to celebrate 10 years of art and education with a fundraiser to expand the park.
The fundraiser, dubbed Barn Raisin' with Ben, Brews and BBQ, will be on Sunday, Aug. 18, beginning at 5 p.m. Musicians Ben Sollee, Jordon Ellis, Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colten will perform. Pollo Bandito will provide a barbecue dinner and desserts, and West Sixth Brewing will bring drinks.
Proceeds from the event will support a 10-acre expansion of the park and restoration of the park's tobacco barn to include additional classrooms that will be used for educational programs, events and exhibits.
JSP Director Melanie VanHouten said in a press release that the park is "excited to commemorate" the anniversary with talented musicians.
"It's a milestone year for JSP and being able to add 10 acres to the park as well as restore the tobacco barn sets the stage for great things to come," VanHouten said. "We invite everyone to join us for this fun event to raise funds. Community support is so important and helps JSP continue to serve over 20,000 children and families each year with art and nature opportunities like no other place in Kentucky."
Tickets for the event are $75 and include admission to the concert plus dinner and drinks. They can be purchased at online at josephinesculpturepark.org
The park is a nonprofit organization that is free to the public and open 365 days a year from dawn to dusk. JSP is home to more than 70 sculptures and walking paths across 30 acres of land.