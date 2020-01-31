The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) has awarded the Jack Jouett House Historic Site in Versailles with a $400 grant from the Kentucky Local History Trust Fund.
Dr. Amanda Higgins, KHS’s community engagement administrator, said that the grant will help the museum develop an exhibit about the African American experience in Woodford County by interpreting the experiences of enslaved African Americans who lived at the site.
“Their focus on telling a more inclusive history is an important step for the long-term success of the Jack Jouett House and is a model for local history across the commonwealth,” Higgins said. “We are pleased to support their efforts.”
Susan Hughes, executive director of the Jouett House, said that the grant will help them tell a more complete story.
“We are pleased to receive funding from the Kentucky Local History Trust Fund Grant for a panel exhibit featuring the role of African-Americans in Kentucky's early settlement period,” Hughes said. “The role of African-Americans in setting early Kentucky is a story sometimes underrepresented. The enslaved African-Americans built Jack Jouett's 1797 home, worked in the fields and managed Jack's whiskey distillery. This grant will help us tell those stories.”
This exhibit is part of a year-long series of programs and events that will explore the history of African Americans in the area.
Administered by the KHS, the Kentucky Local History Trust Fund is a tax option that allows Kentuckians to donate a portion of their state income tax refund when they file their tax returns. The grants are used to help Kentucky museums and local history organizations with projects that strengthen their organizations and promote long term sustainability.
In its four grant cycles, 40 Kentucky organizations from 30 counties have received a total of $51,200 from the grant pool. To learn more about the Kentucky Historical Society, visit history.ky.gov or call 502-564-1792.
