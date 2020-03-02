A motion to dismiss a complaint against the Frankfort Architectural Review Board and Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. was denied on Friday.
Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate made the decision following a Wednesday hearing.
In January, D. Louis Mitchell Jr., of 118 W. Campbell St., filed a complaint in circuit court asking that Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc., which recently completed construction of a new parking lot on its property at 418 Capital Ave., be made to restore the area to its original form and pay damages to its neighbors.
Mitchell’s West Campbell property is adjacent to the Capital Avenue property in South Frankfort.
The complaint came after the ARB denied an appeal to overturn the Frankfort Planning Department’s decision to allow the construction of the parking lot.
Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. argued in its motion to dismiss that the court lacked jurisdiction because Mitchell failed to properly plead that he was injured or aggrieved by the Dec. 17 ARB ruling. The motion also said the ruling was not arbitrary or capricious and the court lacks jurisdiction because the ARB did not issue its decision in a timely manner.
Wingate ruled that the court indeed has jurisdiction. As for whether the ARB’s ruling was arbitrary or capricious, Wingate instructed both parties to file briefs on the issue.
On Wednesday, Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. also asked the court to disqualify Mitchell’s attorney since she is also a witness in the case.
Mitchell is represented by his wife, Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell, a licensed attorney.
According to court documents, Wingate has not issued an opinion on the motion to disqualify her.
Background
In December, Dutton-Mitchell told The State Journal that the parking additions were not included in the original building permit plans approved by the ARB and that the Frankfort Planning Department made an administrative decision to allow the construction.
According to the Mitchells, the planning department did not have the authority to make that decision.
In recent court filings, a Feb. 26, 2019, letter to Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. says “any additional projects requiring a building permit shall require review and approval by the Architectural Review Board unless a certificate of no exterior effect is issued.”
Article 17.051 of Frankfort’s Zoning Regulations defines exterior remodeling as any change in the design, material or exterior treatment of a structure.
The Mitchells say they, along with their neighbors, were not made aware of the Feb. 19, 2019, ARB meeting where the group’s permit applications were heard and they did not know about the plans until August, when construction began at the property.
Court documents say the Mitchells contacted Eric Cockley, the city's director of planning and community development, who told them the Capital Avenue property owners received permission to build the paved parking area at the rear of the property, permanently demolish a rock wall and move another rock wall in February 2019.
The Mitchells told The State Journal in December that the Capital Avenue property includes historic structures.
According to the complaint, the Mitchells say Cockley told them on Aug. 16 it was too late to appeal the decision, but the Mitchells learned that was not the case and they filed an appeal to the ARB on Aug. 22.
The Mitchells also claim Cockley incorrectly told them that the decision was made in February 2019, when it was his office who gave the property owner permission to change its construction plans.
The ARB heard the Mitchells’ appeal at its Sept. 19 meeting, but the vote on whether to deny the appeal was tabled until October.
At the October meeting, the ARB vote ended in a tie, so the ARB voted again at its Dec. 17 meeting.
The Mitchells’ appeal was denied 4-2. ARB members Nicole Konkol and Irma Johnson voted in favor of the appeal. Chairman Patti Cross was joined by members Joe Berry, Jennifer Oberlin and Ann Wright in voting to deny the appeal and uphold the decision of city staff.
Mitchell is asking for the ARB’s decision to be reversed and the building permit issued on Aug. 16 for the Capital Avenue property to be revoked and all further construction at the property to be stopped.
Mitchell is also asking for Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. to restore the property to its original form and for an unspecified monetary amount for compensatory and punitive damages.
Dutton-Mitchell declined to comment about Wednesday's court proceedings.
Danyel Rickman, the attorney for Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc., did not respond to request for comment by press time.
