A lot of ground was covered during the candidate forum for Franklin County Judge-Executive candidates on Oct. 11.
The forum lasted just over half-an-hour and it was aired on Cable 10 and posted to its YouTube channel on Monday.
During the debate Republican candidate Ken Carroll and Democrat Michael Mueller fielded questions from members of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce regarding how they planned to cultivate economic growth if elected on Nov. 8.
The first question for the candidates was to describe what they felt a pro-growth candidate is. Both Mueller and Carroll stated that they were in favor of smart growth.
Carroll said that he was a pro-growth candidate and touted his experience with talent acquisition and noted how important that concept is to growing Franklin County.
"Number one, we have a very business unfriendly community," Carroll stated while answering a question about economic growth. "We must have a business friendly community and be able to grow in order to pay for the operation of state government and to be able pay for the amenities in our community."
Mueller said that there were a lot of things the county could do better in terms of economic growth, but that it still needed to be thought out.
"Pro-growth to me is somebody who wants to do it the smart way and not just turn everything loose," he stated. "I think we tend to sprawl. I think we need to drop back a little bit and look at infilling before we do anything else. I think we need to look at another industrial park and figure out where that could go in the future."
Later on in the forum, the subject turned to whether the county should focus on building more residential and commercial space or renovating existing structures to make way for growth.
"Statistics show that you have to have a booming downtown in order for the rest of the community to thrive," Mueller remarked. "I think everybody wants new buildings, new things, but I think there is so much that we have already that we need to repurpose. Currently, right now, the city has over a million square feet of office space that is not going to be occupied, so I think we need to look at that and either rezone it or tear them down and get them ready to build."
Carroll stated that while infilling is important, land development would promote growth in the county.
"I have heard my candidate and many others on the non-growth side talk about infilling" Carroll began. "That is important. What they fail to recognize and don't understand because of a lack of knowledge in economic development is that you must have people with careers in this community in growth industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, IT [internet technology] logistics and energy. Those are the growth industries for Kentucky. They should be the growth industries for Frankfort and Franklin County."
Carroll went on to state that the development of 500 to 700 acres of land will attract new companies, which would then employ thousands of employees. That will in turn help to fill empty storefronts in the downtown area.
Other topics broached during the forum included ways the county could improve communication and inclusion with Kentucky State University and make Frankfort/Franklin County more of a "college town."
Mueller said that he planned to have regular meetings with KSU leadership to help facilitate a better partnership between local government and the school. He also expressed the need to build up an internship program that allows for KSU students to intern with businesses in Frankfort.
Carroll declared that he wanted to help KSU link up with the county and city school systems, as well as the local private schools as a way to help the school become more of an economic player.
"I believe as a land grant university they possibly can even become a community college, as an opportunity as well," he noted. "Tie all those together, develop a pipeline as well as look at opportunities as well as others who want to work with them."
During closing statements Mueller said that if elected he plans to focus on improving the quality of life around the county.
"The role of judge-executive is about more than economic development," he began. "It is about a winning team and putting a winning team together. We need to make sure citizens are safe. There are a lot of things going on in this world that are just not safe anymore. We have a huge drug epidemic that no one is talking about and we have got to get that under control."
Carroll said that he plans to get things done if elected to the judge-executive role.
"We talk about plans, we talk about meetings, you know I am well beyond that," he stated. "I don't like having meetings unless there is a purpose. We are not going to have a plan unless it is actionable. You can't go around telling people and raising expectations, which is a key in life, in my mind. Don't raise expectations with anybody, especially the voting public, unless you can meet those expectations."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“Carroll said that he was a pro-growth candidate and touted his experience with talent acquisition and noted how important that concept is to growing Franklin County.”
“Talent acquisition” is not the job of the CJE, unless Kenny is talking about replacing KCDC’s CEO Terri Bradshaw with someone who can produce, and not lose 1700 jobs in seven years. And we all know that ain’t gonna happen!
"Number one, we have a very business unfriendly community," Carroll stated while answering a question about economic growth. "We must have a business friendly community and be able to grow in order to pay for the operation of state government and to be able pay for the amenities in our community."
Sez who, Kenny? Terri Bradshaw doesn’t miss a chance to publicly castigate our community’s local government’s officials to anyone who will listen, for not giving into private developers who she represents, on our dime, to do whatever and whenever they want, our local government be darned.
“KCDC…shared on its Facebook page, a one-sided editorial by Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort about how terrible the development climate is in Frankfort and Franklin County thanks to its obstinate citizens and clueless elected officials.”
I don’t think that the KCDC board was responsible for this as much as their CEO Terri Bradshaw, who is the author never mentions by name. But Terry Bradshaw is certainly a key component in this negative business climate that she’s created! and we’re paying $170,000 including benefits a year to do it. So I can see why Kenny might want to replace her… But he never going to that’s for sure!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.