Three Democrats are vying to run as the party’s candidate for Franklin County judge-executive.
Incumbent Huston Wells, current 1st District Constable Steve Shelton and 3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller will square off in the May 17 primary for a chance to run in the general election on Nov. 8. They will be facing the sole Republican candidate, Ken Carroll.
Wells was first elected in 2014 after serving as 5th District magistrate. In speaking with The State Journal shortly after filing to run in November, Wells said he plans to focus on increasing economic growth in the county, as well as improving quality of life for county residents. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed how important internet access is to function in today’s society, and he plans to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to make it more ubiquitous and accessible.
“Over the next several years, the county will be using ARPA funds to bring high-speed fiber to every household in Franklin County. This will ensure access to the lightning-fast internet that is vital for 21st-century jobs and sustained economic growth,” he said.
The “transformational” project is slated to cost $17 million, but Wells said it will be done without raising taxes. He said it is imperative the money be managed correctly, or else the county could be left behind while other areas prosper from the federal aid.
“It’s crucial we manage this money correctly and to the greatest effect,” Wells said. “If we don’t do this right, Franklin County could miss a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and taxpayers could be on the hook for the money. It requires experience and good judgment to get things done right.”
Shelton, the current 1st District constable for Franklin County and a self-described conservative Democrat, also emphasized keeping a tight budget. When he spoke with the paper in November he said even though taxes have risen over the years, as well as property values, things have not changed for the average county resident.
“Our taxes have gone up year after year, and we haven’t seen any dramatic changes for the greater good of the people,” he said. “Even when our taxes supposedly go down, our property values go up and the amount of money we’re paying still increases.”
Another of his goals is to break up what he calls the “same old political games” that hold the county back and instead give people an alternative. Framing himself as a political outsider, he said he is that alternative.
“First and foremost, I’m not a politician. I’m a family man, a small business owner, I’m a Franklin County citizen who’s tired of the same ole, same ole. I’ve had the opportunity to talk to probably a thousand people, and everyone is tired of the same ole, same ole, too. If we’re going to be better, that implies different, so we can’t keep putting the same kind of people in these positions expecting a different outcome,” he said.
Part of that involves a smaller campaign budget. Shelton said he has set his budget at $10,000 and will not increase it. If elected, he also plans to donate 10% of his salary as judge-executive, which as of September was $111,466 per year.
“I feel like if I’m asking everyone to invest in Franklin County, I’m going to invest in Franklin County, too,” he said.
Mueller also plans to bring something different to the table as judge-executive. In his first term as magistrate, he said he thinks he can help the county and community-at-large grow.
“For the last three years, I've been on the fiscal court and I just truly feel like I have more to give to the community,” Mueller said. “I have a vision that I think can help our community grow in a smart way.”
As for what the future looks like, he said in October the entire community could do a better job of defining its “vision,” for what it wants to become.
“I think ultimately, we need to figure out what direction we want to go and who we want to be,” Mueller said. “I think there are a lot of things where we need to sit down with the community, our governments and everybody else to figure out who we want to be.”
Mueller also stated the rate of growth should be not too fast, but not too slow, adding that the county does not want to become a “mega-anything.”
“I think we need to be diverse, and I think there's a lot of buildings, especially since the state government’s role has changed, that need to be looked at as opportunities for infill,” he said.
Republican Ken Carroll stressed the importance of smart growth when he spoke with the paper in January.
The son of former Gov. Julian Carroll, Ken Carroll said he wants to implement smart growth, defined as “streamlining zoning, permitting and inspection processes.” It also includes creating better education opportunities, especially ones focused on technical careers. By bringing more industry to Franklin County, as well as more technical education, Carroll hopes more people will choose to stay in the area.
“I wanna make sure, through smart growth, that we build those careers to make sure that we have more of our folks staying closer to home, not having to leave for opportunities elsewhere,” he stated.
Carroll stressed that “we need to love each other.” In order for smart growth to work, he said, people need to come together in areas of consensus. Only through that, he said, could we move forward as a community.
“It’s about collaboration," he added. "It’s about going to different parts of the community, not because it’s just election time, because it’s the right thing to do.”
The deadline to register online to vote in the primary election is 4 p.m. on April 18. Kentuckians can visit the Secretary of State's website to register. https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/
