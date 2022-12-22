Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells sent out a press released regarding the snowstorm approaching from the west.
It reads as follows:
I have been briefed by Emergency Management Director Ray Kinney about the impending winter weather that has been forecast to impact Franklin County. The Office of Emergency Management is working hard to ensure the health and safety of all Franklin County citizens. We are urging everyone to stay HOME during this event and please don’t travel unless ABSOLUTELY necessary.
If travel is unavoidable please dress appropriately for extremely bitter temperatures. Additionally, you should have an emergency car kit with items such as an extra blanket, windshield scraper, flashlight, and other items that you might need if you are stranded.
The timing of this system has been forecast to impact Franklin County sometime this evening between 9 PM and Midnight. As temperatures drop overnight, the rain will turn to ice and snow. Current snow impacts are predicted to fall in a range that varies from a dusting to 4 inches. By early morning we will be experiencing dangerous, potentially life-threatening wind chills.
The time to take precautions is NOW. Please go ahead and get any supplies you might need before this evening. Also, we encourage you to winterize your house by dripping your faucets and disconnecting your garden hose. Also, please don’t use unconventional methods, such as stoves, to heat your house. Additionally, generators should only be used outside and away from your house.
If you are uncomfortable or unable to stay in your residence we ask that you seek shelter with friends or family. We currently have two emergency Warming centers available. The first center will be at the Access Shelter located at 311 West Second Street. The Second shelter will be at the Simon House located at 231 West Main Street in the old health department building. As a reminder, a warming center is a place for residents to seek temporary shelter to escape the elements.
Also, I have been in contact with County Road Superintendent Jon Mitchell. Our road crews from the County, City, and State are prepared to take action as necessary. However, crews will not be able to fully respond until the transition from rain to snow has been completed. So, overnight roads may very well become extremely treacherous.
If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency please call 911. However, if you need non-emergency assistance related to the storm you can call (502) 875-8600 to be connected with the Office of Emergency Management.
Once again we HIGHLY encourage EVERYONE TO SHELTER in place for the duration of this event if at all possible. I will continue to monitor this event and will receive frequent briefings from all relevant departments. We will post additional information about this potential winter storm as it becomes available.
