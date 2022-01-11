Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd has ordered a temporary injunction in regards to an encroachment permit obtained by RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. to allow only right turns at an entrance/exit constructed on U.S. 60 near the intersection with Interstate 64.
The order was issued Thursday in a 2021 civil lawsuit filed by Frankfort Shell Food Mart LLC, which is located at the corner of U.S. 60 and Duncan Road. Per the suit, the company argued that the encroachment permit, which was granted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, “creates hazardous safety conditions and poses immediate safety concerns” for drivers.
The defendant, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., obtained the right in/right out encroachment permit from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Attorneys for RaceTrac contended that the entrance/exit meets minimum requirements and was approved and signed off by KYTC’s chief district engineer.
Originally, the developer of the new travel center applied for a permit for a full-access entrance/exit, but the transportation cabinet was only able to approve the one being built with restrictions.
“The restriction is that the entrance is a right turn only and the exit is a right turn only,” Jim Hannah, KYTC District 5 information officer, told The State Journal in November. “No left turns in or out are permitted.”
Both Frankfort Shell Food Mart LLC and RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. presented conflicting expert testimony and traffic impact studies.
Frankfort Shell Food Mart provided emails from Brian Eaton, a KYTC engineer, who said the transportation cabinet initially did not want an access point on U.S. 60 “due to its effect on the merge and right turn lane.” Eaton expressed concern that the right in access point was too close to the U.S. 60-Duncan Road intersection and “could lead to confusion for drivers turning left.”
“It appears apparent from Eaton’s emails that he was concerned with the safety of the right in/right out turns while RaceTrac was concerned about their loss of profit to Frankfort Shell,” the suit says.
The plaintiff’s expert testimony given by Jihad Hallany presented a “worst case factual scenario.” He factored in the 55 mph speed limit; the likely acceleration of vehicles on U.S. 60 and cars coming off the Interstate 64 off ramp to Duncan Road; the addition of new “decision points” with the right in/right out; frequency of travel on U.S. 60; minimum stopping distance at 55 mph; and accidents that have occurred on the road.
“Hallany offered extremely credible testimony based upon the likely scenario of how drivers actually behave, rather than assuming that all drivers will comply with the speed limit, keep a lookout, and provide adequate stopping time even when merging into on-coming traffic at the intersection with an entirely new and uncontrolled point of entrance onto the roadway,” court documents state.
Matthew Bullock, the KYTC district engineer who approved the encroachment permit, provided expert testimony for RaceTrac and pointed out that the speed limit on that stretch of road is 50 mph and that it does not rise to 55 mph until after the proposed right in/right out access.
He told the court he didn’t believe that “queuing issues” would be a problem at the right in entrance or that the right in/right out turn lane created a safety hazard.
Court records indicate that though Bullock approved the encroachment permit, he did not give into some of the defendant’s demands. In an email with a RaceTrac lobbyist, Bullock confirmed that KYTC’s concession was to permit the right in/right out on U.S. 60 and no access to RaceTrac on Duncan Road and that the “configuration was all we were willing to give.”
Bullock said his testimony was based on the KYTC Highway Design Guidance Manual, which states “ideally, driveways/entrances are not to be located within the functional area of an intersection, which would include the limits of any auxiliary lanes being utilized.” However, he pointed out that the manual is only guidance and not mandatory.
Bullock also testified that the encroachment permit falls within a “gray area,” in which the requirements of the policy manual were not entirely clear. He said he had to exercise his best judgment.
After examining the evidence, the judge found that the safety concerns regarding the right in/right out turn lane “were apparent” to KYTC engineers and “concessions were made at the request of RaceTrac.
In his order granting the temporary injunction, Shepherd found that Frankfort Shell Food Mart LLC had shown the “likelihood of irreparable injury through harm or injury resulting from the additional traffic hazard.”
The judge said it is the court’s duty to weigh the issue of physical harm/injury versus the potential economic impact a delayed opening would have on RaceTrac.
“To the court, the safety of the citizens of Frankfort and the Commonwealth of Kentucky take precedence over the economic impact a delay may cause,” Shepherd wrote.
“Moreover, in weighing the equities, the Court notes that the Transportation Cabinet does not afford any aggrieved citizen or business the right to any form of due process or administrative hearing prior to the granting of an encroachment permit under KRS Chapter 177.”
KRS Chapter 177 is the statutory authority that allows KYTC the power to grant the encroachment permit. However, Shepherd said it is limited to “state and federal highways” and has no provisions based on economic development. He added that the encroachment permit in this case is directly within the “functional area of the intersection,” which is contrary to the guidance of the department’s policy manual.
He stated it is highly questionable whether the highway district engineer has the statutory authority to consider economic arguments in support of issuing an encroachment permit.
The judge added that the plaintiff was never given an opportunity to voice objections or present its concerns to KYTC prior to the granting of the encroachment permit.
“The court finds that the encroachment permit that is the subject of this action presents public safety issues and poses a potentially serious traffic hazard to the driving public and accordingly the injunctive relief previously granted should remain in effect during the adjudication of this dispute,” Shepherd wrote in his order.
The temporary injunction prohibits the RaceTrac from taking any action until there has been a trial or court action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.