On Wednesday, Franklin Family Court Judge Squire Williams released an order announcing that the Families in Transition (FIT) program has been reactivated.

The program was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the judge’s order, participation and completion of the program is required for all parties with minor children whose dissolution action is pending and has not been concluded by a final decree entered by the court or is filed subsequent to Wednesday.

The order also states that any party with minor children whose dissolution action has been concluded by the entry of a final decree between March 1, 2020 and Wednesday are not required to attend or complete FIT and the Friend of the Court will reimburse the FIT fee to the person who paid the fee.

“Counsel for any party not required to complete the FIT program pursuant to this order shall advise that party of the fact and effect of this order and provide the Friend of the Court with the name, address and telephone number of any client who has paid the FIT fee and is entitled to reimbursement of the fee,” the order reads. “Counsel shall also advise the Friend of the Court to whom the Friend’s reimbursement check should be made payable.”

