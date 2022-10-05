Two candidates running for Franklin County Circuit Court Judge went head to head on Tuesday afternoon during the candidates forum hosted by Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort.

Chief Judge Phillip Shepherd, the incumbent and challenger Joe Bilby, the lead legal counsel for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), answered questions from moderator Rodney Williams about how they planned to help bolster economic development in Frankfort as a judge. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription