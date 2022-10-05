Two candidates running for Franklin County Circuit Court Judge went head to head on Tuesday afternoon during the candidates forum hosted by Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort.
Chief Judge Phillip Shepherd, the incumbent and challenger Joe Bilby, the lead legal counsel for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), answered questions from moderator Rodney Williams about how they planned to help bolster economic development in Frankfort as a judge.
Bilby stated that if elected he plans to strictly adhere to the law in every case that comes before him.
"The first thing that anyone needs to know about me, the most important thing, is that I believe a judge should always follow the law," he began. "In every single case. Not just when he feels like it, not when it's convenient. In every single case."
Shepherd, who has been on the bench since 2006, touted his long history in Frankfort both professionally and personally. He highlighted some of the economic development projects that he helped get off the ground.
Shepherd said, "... as the Secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection under the Jones administration I served as one of the initial members of the Economic Development Partnership Board for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We developed the first strategic plan for economic development in this state. We did it in a way that made sure we would grow the economy, that we would attract good jobs, good paying jobs, and we would also attract companies that would be good corporate citizens and stewards of the environment."
One of the main themes throughout the forum was about the timeliness of certain cases that pertain to economic development.
Williams asked the candidates what efforts they would make to render a timely decision on the zoning appeals.
"Justice delayed is justice denied," Bilby said when answering Williams' question. "That is true in the criminal law context, it also applies to commercial litigation as well. It applies to administratively. My commitment is that I am going to move quickly to carry the case to completion and then issue a ruling promptly so that people know what their path is forward."
Bilby took every opportunity to create distance from his opponent. The challenger noted the issues with particular properties on Versailles Road that had to wait more than a decade before they could be developed because the zone change was being held up in Franklin County Circuit Court.
Shepherd noted that expediency is important, but he also noted the importance that all sides get a chance to be heard.
"I think everyone is in agreement that these suits and all other suits, that it is very important to the parties to process them in a timely manner, and we do that in Franklin Circuit Court," he said. "It is the most important thing in the world to the parties of the suit. So we have to be cognizant of that and respect that. To make sure that we make timely decisions where we give everybody a fair shake."
