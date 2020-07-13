Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday afternoon, according to Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly.
The county’s total case count is at 164 — 16 active cases and 143 who have recovered. She said 45% of cases in the county have been asymptomatic and 51% have been people younger than 50.
Five Franklin Countians have died from coronavirus.
“We’ve already had 25 cases just this month of July,” Mattingly said, adding that seven have been travel-related. She encouraged residents to self-quarantine for two weeks when they come back from “hot spots” around the country.
“We’re shaping up to have our biggest month of case numbers here locally.”
City and county officials urge residents to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order mandating masks in public places.
“Wearing your mask isn’t the worst thing in the world, but getting COVID might be,” said Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells.
“It will be up to us, all of us, whether we have football and whether we can avoid another full shutdown.”
Frankfort Mayor Bill May said Kentucky has done better than most states because “we have followed the guidelines that have been issued.”
In an effort to provide more outdoor dining space for downtown restaurants, St. Clair Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5-10 p.m. starting this weekend.
Wells commended those who use county-owned Lakeview Park for following the rules and announced that two more park facilities will open this week — the playground and a set of restrooms.
The judge cautioned parents that staff won’t be able to keep playground equipment cleaned at all times. A sign reading “play at your own risk” will be posted nearby. A set of restrooms will also open but only one person will be allowed to use the facilities at a time.
