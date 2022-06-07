Local residents will have two opportunities to donate blood this month for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more.

The American Red Cross is celebrating World Blood Donor Day on June 14 and all donors between now and the end of the month will be automatically entered to win a vacation for two to Graceland, including roundtrip airfare to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour.

Two Frankfort donation events are planned. The first is slated for June 17 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hiram Lodge #4 at 308 Ann St. The other is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 24 at 106 Diagnostic Drive.

Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give lifesaving blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross. Eligible donors are encouraged to be part of something big by making an appointment to give blood or platelets this month. 

Blood donations decline in late spring and early summer — especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day — but the need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break. Generous blood and platelet donors are critically important in ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). 

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.  

