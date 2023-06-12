In honor of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, Focus on Race Relations (FORR), the City of Frankfort and Franklin County Fiscal Court have planned a slate of events around town.

A community conversation about the holiday will be held Monday at the Paul Sawyier Library’s River Room from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with attendees learning about the history of slavery and emancipation in the United States.

Mya Barber, 7, paints at a Kentucky State University activity station during the Juneteenth celebration at Lakeview Park in this 2022 State Journal file photo.
Kai Townsend, 3, makes his way through the obstacle course set up by the Paul Sawyier Public Library during the Juneteenth celebration at Lakeview Park in this 2022 State Journal file photo.

