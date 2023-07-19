 The Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association recently formed a Junior Cattlemen’s Association.

The junior cattlemen recently attended three events — a tour of Jeff Harrod's farm, the Franklin County Dairy Show and Farm City Field Day.

