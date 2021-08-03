Those looking to escape the August heat between now and Friday will need to find a facility other than the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center.
Franklin County’s only public swimming pool has been closed since last Saturday due to a staff shortage caused by COVID-19. On Tuesday, the center announced on its social media pages that it will reopen on Saturday.
Aqua aerobics classes for adults will continue as scheduled. Classes are 10-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The center posted that the concession area was closed indefinitely due to a lack of available employees shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, but that the pool would remain open.
“Safety precautions are being taken to protect staff and the public at the aquatic center. We encourage guests that come to the aquatic center to social distance and wash hands as much as possible and take any safety precautions you feel necessary,” the post read.
Pool rules have always prohibited guests from bringing outside food and drinks into the facility, but center staff encouraged guests to take advantage of nearby local restaurants and picnic areas in the park.
“Guests are free to come and go from the aquatic center with a stamp received at admissions,” stated the post.
The facility also will provide guests with free bottled water and the Frankfort Plant Board offered water to refill reusable bottles.
